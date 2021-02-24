DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) —February is Black History Month and CBS Chicago is proud to celebrate the culture, heritage and history of the Black community.

And the empowering history that has yet to be made.

Artists, activists, community leaders — all making their own history in Chicago right now.

CBS 2 aired

Join CBS 2 for a Black History Month special, “History Makers,” tonight at 6:30 on CBS 2 and our digital streaming network, CBSN Chicago.

It starts right after the CBS 2 News at 6:00.