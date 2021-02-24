CHICAGO (CBS) —February is Black History Month and CBS Chicago is proud to celebrate the culture, heritage, and history of the Black community — and the empowering history that has yet to be made.
Artists, activists, community leaders and other visionaries are all making their own history in Chicago right now.
CBS 2 and CBSN Chicago on Wednesday night aired a Black History Month special, “History Makers.” Watch it in full here:
Part I (above): Fellowship Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Reginald Sharpe, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, activist Jaquie Algee.
Part II:: Artist Jeffery Beckham, Chicago Multicultural Dance Center founder Homer Hans Bryant.
Part III: Activist Kwyn Townsend Riley.
Part IV: Terrance Wallace, founder of the InZone Project.
You can find more on these and other Black History Makers in Chicago here.