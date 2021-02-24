DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Black History Makers In The Making, Black History Month, CBS 2, Chicago News

CHICAGO (CBS) —February is Black History Month and CBS Chicago is proud to celebrate the culture, heritage, and history of the Black community — and the empowering history that has yet to be made.

Artists, activists, community leaders and other visionaries are all making their own history in Chicago right now.

CBS 2 and CBSN Chicago on Wednesday night aired a Black History Month special, “History Makers.” Watch it in full here:

Part I (above): Fellowship Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Reginald Sharpe, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, activist Jaquie Algee.

Part II:: Artist Jeffery Beckham, Chicago Multicultural Dance Center founder Homer Hans Bryant.

Part III: Activist Kwyn Townsend Riley.

Part IV: Terrance Wallace, founder of the InZone Project.

You can find more on these and other Black History Makers in Chicago here.

