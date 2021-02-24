CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County is teaming up with the financial company Summer and the Joyce Foundation to help the one million student loan borrowers in the county for free.
It's meant to help navigate loan payments and work to increase your savings.
“Far too many people have a tough time figuring out what student repayment plan is best for them. And it’s difficult to get good help in navigating this complex system,” said Sameer Gadkaree, Joyce Foundation Senior Program Officer.
"Our team of student loan experts leads every interaction with borrowers, bringing compassion and expertise to ensure that borrowers are lowering monthly payments and successfully qualifying for forgiveness programs," added Will Sealy, CEO of Summer.
