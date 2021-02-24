DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Delayed Mail, Postmaster General, United States Postal Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — It took five weeks, but a Chicago woman finally has some of her mail.

CBS 2 first reported on Selena Armstrong’s frustrations on Friday — day 35 of no mail for her and her neighbors.  Armstrong reached out Wednesday to say she finally got mail, about 40 pieces of it.

READ MORE: City Council Members Set To Introduce ‘Anjanette Young Ordinance’ For Police Search Warrant Reforms, But Mayor Lightfoot Says She Will Be Issuing New Order Too

For weeks CBS 2 has been investigating delivery delays all over Chicago, and Wednesday for the first time, people like Armstrong are getting an apology from the top.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Dry And Quiet

“Too many Americans were left waiting for weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages. This is unacceptable, and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

MORE NEWS: Two Carjackings Taking Place A Half Hour From Each Other, CPD Blames Organized Criminal Crews

DeJoy also said the postal service needs reform. He is expected to release a 10-year plan soon.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff