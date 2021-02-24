CHICAGO (CBS) — It took five weeks, but a Chicago woman finally has some of her mail.
CBS 2 first reported on Selena Armstrong's frustrations on Friday — day 35 of no mail for her and her neighbors. Armstrong reached out Wednesday to say she finally got mail, about 40 pieces of it.
For weeks CBS 2 has been investigating delivery delays all over Chicago, and Wednesday for the first time, people like Armstrong are getting an apology from the top.
"Too many Americans were left waiting for weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages. This is unacceptable, and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays," said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
DeJoy also said the postal service needs reform. He is expected to release a 10-year plan soon.