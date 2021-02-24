CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is dropping her opposition to the parole bid of a man convicted in the 1967 shooting death of a Chicago police officer.
Foxx in a letter to the state's prisoner review board didn't explain her reasoning in the case of 77-year-old Joseph Hurst.
Hurst was sentenced to death but he was resentenced to 100 to 300 years in prison after the U.S. Supreme Court declared a moratorium on capital punishment in 1972.
Foxx says Officer Herman Stallworth’s family strongly opposes parole.
Foxx over the summer dropped her opposition to parole for another man convicted of killing another Chicago officer, but the review board denied that man's parole.
