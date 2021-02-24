CHICAGO (CBS) — Reigning American League MVP Jose Abreu is in MLB’s COVID protocol, but he should be back with the White Sox by this weekend or early next week.

White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn said Abreu believes he had a mild case of the virus in January, but he has no symptoms and is apparently very ready to get on the field.

“I talked to him yesterday morning, and my comment was I heard the growling and I realized it was him – it was like a lion in a cage,” said White Sox Manager Tony La Russa. “He’s raring to go. He’s impatient, which is what he’s supposed to be, and I told him, there’s time to get ready.”

Meanwhile for the Sox, Luis Robert has the looks of a future MVP. He was second in Rookie of the Year voting, and won the Gold Glove in center last year.

La Russa, who watched a pretty good center fielder while working as an adviser with the Angels, can barely put into words the talent he sees in the 23-year-old Robert.

“I can’t describe it. I can’t describe it,” La Russa said. “I saw Frank Thomas this offseason, and he told me, ‘You’re a five-tool player?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ He said, ‘Luis is a six-tool player.’ I’m watching, I said, ‘Yeah, I can see.’ Those are Mike Trout-type talents. I don’t drop that on Luis right now.”

In Mesa, Jason Heyward is getting ready for year number six with the Cubs, and – guess what, he still doesn’t accept mistakes even in Spring Training, dropping down for some pushups after misplaying a grounder in the outfield.

It may take a little extra for Heyward and the Cubs to compete this season. The expectations for this team are probably as low as they’ve been since Heyward came to the Cubs in 2016.

“I love that – not being picked to win. So it’s great competition, but I think more importantly, preseason numbers and picks and whatnot don’t mean anything,” Heyward said. “We have the best fans in baseball. They ride the highs and lows. The team is doing well, they love it – everyone’s happy. The team’s not doing well, they’re not happy – they’re sad. I think we can give them a lot to be excited about this year.”

Heyward is now a full-time resident of Chicago. He says he prefers to be invested in the community year-round. And he likes the different seasons, even winter.