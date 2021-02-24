CHICAGO (CBS) — Two carjackings taking place just 32 minutes apart.
The last one ends with a man shot in his hand as he tries to fend off the carjacker.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports on where officers have been very busy handling carjacking cases.
Sources tells CBS 2 there are at least four to five different carjacking crews operating in the 14th District. The victim in the latest carjacking drove himself to the hospital. His condition isn’t known.
Crime scene tape surrounds a Honda at an Amoco gas station at Sacramento and Fullerton.
Police said at 6:15 Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old tried to carjack a man. When the man didn’t want to give up his car, the teen fired a gun at him twice, hitting him once in his left hand.
The teen then got into this orange Toyota Scion. The vehicle crashed here at Potomac and California where police took the 17-year-old into custody. The Scion had been stolen just 32 minutes earlier from a 31-year-old man on the 1700 block of North Central.
He was standing outside of his SUV when four males came up to him. One pulled a gun out while the other men went through the man's pockets and took his belongings. He wasn't hurt.
Sources said several carjacking crews have been linked to ATM thefts in the area, where entire ATM machines were removed from places like convenience stores.