CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was shot during a carjacking attempt Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Police said a male gunman tried to carjack a male victim around 6:15 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue.
The victim resisted and the carjacker shot him, causing a graze wound to his hand.
The suspect fled in another vehicle that was determined to be part of an earlier carjacking in the 1700 block of North Central at 5:43 a.m. That car crashed near California and Potomac and responding CPD officers arrested the suspect. Charges are pending.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately available.
In the earlier carjacking, a 31-year-old male was outside of his vehicle when he was approached by a group of four unknown male offenders. One of the offenders displayed a firearm while the others went through the victim’s pockets, taking personal property. The offeners then got inside the victim’s vehicle, an orange Scion, and fled westbound. The victim was not injured.