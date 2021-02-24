CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot in the Washington Park neighborhood Wednesday night, and one of them was killed.
At 10:28 p.m., the men were talking in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue when they heard several shots fired, police said. Two of the victims were in a car that fled once the shooting began, while the third victim was standing next to the car, police said.
One man in the car, 36, was shot once in the left thigh and once in the right shoulder, and the other, 49, was shot once in the leg, police said. Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unspecified conditions.
The 23-year-old man who was standing next to the car was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center, police said.
There was no one in custody after the shooting. Area One detectives were investigating.