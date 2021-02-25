CHICAGO (CBS)– A crashed ended with a car striking a building in the Englewood neighborhood early Thursday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident took place in the 1200 block of West 63rd Street around 4:30 a.m.
Chicago Police said a Chevy Malibu, driving southbound on Racine, hit the driver side of a Toyota vehicle driving eastbound on 63rd Street. The crash caused the Toyota, with two women inside, to jump the curb and strike a building.
Two women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
No one is in custody.
Officials said 63rd Street is shut down at Racine and 63rd buses are being rerouted as crews work to clear the scene.