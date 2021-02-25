CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure overhead, our wind flow is light and variable.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, patchy fog develops overnight.
The warming trend begins Friday with lots of sun and highs in the low to mid 40s.
The rain chances for Friday night are looking less impressive. But if it takes shape, all would happen during the overnight hours. Sunny Saturday as we reach for 50 degrees.
Normal high is 39.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy fog develops. Low 22.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 50.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High 48.