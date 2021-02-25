CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot Thursday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The victim was shot in the local lanes on the northbound Dan Ryan south of Garfield Boulevard around 1:15 p.m., and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
There have been at least four other expressway shootings in the Chicago over the past week.
On Wednesday, a 46-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were shot and wounded on the Stevenson Expressway near Cicero Avenue.
There was also a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street on Monday, and one on the Edens Expressway near Tower Road in Northfield two days earlier. A 16-year-old Wisconsin girl was injured in the Edens Expressway shooting.
In total, Illinois State Police have responded to at least 37 expressway shootings so far this year. This same time last year, that number was 11.