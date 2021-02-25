CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is in custody after Rosemont police responded to a call of a person with a gun in a mall garage Thursday.
The incident happened at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, police said.
Alert 🚨
RPSD units were on scene at Fashion Outlets mall for the report of a subject displaying a gun in the mall garage. After a search, units have one subject in custody who is cooperating with the investigation.
There is no threat to the area and the mall is fully open. pic.twitter.com/1mbgNSf20X
— RosemontPublicSafety (@RSMTpolicefire) February 25, 2021
After a search, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police say there is no threat to the area and the mall has reopened.
No one was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story.