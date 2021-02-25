DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Rosemont, Rosemont Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is in custody after Rosemont police responded to a call of a person with a gun in a mall garage Thursday.

The incident happened at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, police said.

After a search, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the area and the mall has reopened.

No one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. 

