CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager has been charged in connection with three carjackings between September and December last year in Lawndale.
Police said the 18-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
The 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue, after he was identified as one of the assailants in the carjacking of a 32-year-old man on the same block on Sept. 8.
Police said the teen also has been charged for his roles in the armed carjacking of a 40-year-old man in the 1400 block of South Christiana Avenue on Nov. 19, and the armed carjacking of a 33-year-old woman in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue on Dec. 30.
The teen is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday.