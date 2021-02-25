CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a man during a carjacking attempt at a Logan Square gas station on Wednesday, less than an hour after he also stole a car from another man in the Austin neighborhood.

The teen, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, is charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of aggravated battery. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said the teenager was arrested around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing a carjacking attempt at a gas station in Logan Square.

A 57-year-old man resisted when the teenager tried to carjack him around 6:15 a.m. at a gas station on the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue, according to police.

When the victim resisted, the teen fired two shots, causing a graze wound to the man’s hand. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.

The carjacker fled the scene in an orange Toyota Scion he had stolen earlier in the day, before crashing the car near Potomac and California.

Police said officers immediately responded and were able to arrest the teen in the 1300 block of North Rockwell Street, a couple blocks away from the scene of the crash.

The same teen also is accused of carjacking a 31-year-old man around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of North Central Avenue. Police said it’s that car the teen was driving when he tried to carjack the other man at the gas station in Logan Square.