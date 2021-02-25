CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire in West Englewood displaced seven people Thursday morning.
2019 W 68th, Six (6) occupants, Three (3) transported, All adults transported to Christ, St. Bernards, Holy Cross, All Yellow, Two (2) of the victims rescued by CFD via arial ladder from second floor, Three (3) awaiting human services 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/nAkWBckeht
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2021
According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were rescued with arial ladders from the second floor of the home located at 2019 W. 68th St. around 3 a.m.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were rescued with arial ladders from the second floor of the home located at 2019 W. 68th St. around 3 a.m.

CFD said three people were taken to local hospitals and six people in total were displaced.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.