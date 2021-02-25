DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire in West Englewood displaced seven people Thursday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were rescued with arial ladders from the second floor of the home located at 2019 W. 68th St. around 3 a.m.

CFD said three people were taken to local hospitals and six people in total were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

