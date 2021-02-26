CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A controversial Black History Month school assignment has launched an investigation at a south suburban school. One parent said he could not believe the project his son was assigned.

The student’s father was just checking over his son’s homework when he came across that assignment. He hopes this will serve as a learning opportunity moving forward

At Wentworth Junior High School in Calumet City, the recent online project assigned to a group of special education students reads “enslaved Africans traveled the middle passage in terrible conditions—one thing we learned is that the slaves had a space that measured 6 feet long and 16 inches wide.”

Students were then asked to make a video showing that amount of space and how they would fit in it.

“I was confused. I was angry,” said parent James Wright. “I was just really offended by that.”

Wright’s 12-year-old son was one of the students who received the assignment

“Even trying to visualize the question was really off-putting to me,” Wright said.

An investigation is underway. Wright sent an email to the teacher, and she responded saying, “The unit explored why people came to America (some people came by choice, others were forced). I understand your perspective and will not use this assignment in the future. I agree and now see how insensitive I was.”

She apologized for it and that she would take it out of her curriculum from here on out.

“There is a way to teach Black history,” Wright said.

He said this assignment is not the way to teach his child or any child about history

The superintendent for the special education program says this assignment is not a part of the standard curriculum and hopes the investigation will help gain a better understanding into what the teachers intentions were.