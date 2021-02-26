United Center Parking Lot To Become Mass Vaccination SiteThe site will operate seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

Two Convicted Cop Killers Paroled After Decades In PrisonTwo men convicted of killing Chicago police officers in separate incidents decades ago were paroled Thursday, drawing the ire of officials who opposed the move and believe it “sends a troubling message”

Postal Workers In Chicago Surprised To Learn Of Dismissal Due To 'Lack Of Work' Amid Continued Mail DelaysIn a year when the delays have been unprecedented and need for manpower so great, some workers were surprised to learn their reason for dismissal was because of a "lack of work" and they had been boxed out of open positions.

Need To Visit The DMV? Check The Illinois Secretary Of State's Website Because It's Now Appointment Only At Select LocationsThe system should be in Chicago by the end of next month.