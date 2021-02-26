CHICAGO (CBS) — Want to renew your driver’s license or ID in Illinois?
Make sure you check the Secretary of State's website. Select offices are now going by appointment only.
The effort is part of a pilot program at about 15 suburban locations. One is in Deerfield, where the online booking system recently experienced an outage.
"So there's nothing online you can do and there's no hotline to call. You have to come to the DMV and make and maybe get a lot of you time wasted," said Jim Sayegh, who was renewing his license.
Customers now have to scan a QR code in person on their smartphones to book an appointment slot. The Secretary of State’s office hopes changes will decrease long lines.
The system should be in Chicago by the end of next month.
Right now, the following driver services facilities that are in the test phase of the appointment program: Lake Zurich, Waukegan, Woodstock, Elgin, Aurora, Naperville, Des Plaines, Joliet, Schaumburg, Lombard, Deerfield, Melrose, Plano and Bridgeview.