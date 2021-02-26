CHICAGO (CBS) —The construction work to rebuild the Montrose Bridge over the Kennedy means a little detour for drivers this weekend.
Crews are removing the existing north portion of bridge over three weekends.
Starting Friday night at 9:00, outbound entrance ramps will be closed from Armitage to Irving.
All traffic on the outbound Kennedy will be diverted into the express lanes at Diversey and won't be allowed off until the Edens Expressway exit at Foster.
Everything reopens Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.