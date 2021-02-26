CHICAGO (CBS) — Viv is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
If you're looking for a dog full of spunk and sweet kisses, look no further. Viv is the pup for you!
She is a one-year-old beagle mix who walks the line between a ball of energy and couch potato ever day.
Viv is always finding joy in the moments, whether it’s jumping into fresh snow bank or blowing bubbles in her water bowl to make dinnertime just a little more fun.
She is always down to party, but appreciates the lazy Sunday, curled up on her couch watching for her favorite show with her favorite people.
You can make Viv a part of your family by visiting the virtual adoption process at the PAWS Chicago website.
And if you’re looking for something fun and enriching to do with your pup, the PAWS Chicago training center offers virtual and in-person training with classes ranging from puppy manners, obedience, nose work and more.
To learn more, visit PAWSChicago.org/training.
