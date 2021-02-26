CHICAGO (CBS) — All inbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway at Cicero were shut down around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
Someone opened fire, shooting at least one person on the expressway.READ MORE: Bar And Restaurant Owners Fight For Late Night Hours While Trying To Stay In Business Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one man who was shot in both legs to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.READ MORE: Investigation Launched At Calumet City School Due To Controversial Black History Month Assignement
Illinois State Police said they could not comment on the investigation.MORE NEWS: Oak Lawn Police Warn Of Thieves Posing As Utility Workers
Just this year there have been nearly 40 shootings reported on Chicago area expressways.