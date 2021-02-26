DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Eisenhower Expressway, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — All inbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway at Cicero were shut down around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Someone opened fire, shooting at least one person on the expressway.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one man who was shot in both legs to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Illinois State Police said they could not comment on the investigation.

Just this year there have been nearly 40 shootings reported on Chicago area expressways.

