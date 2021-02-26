DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– The United Center could soon become a mass vaccination site.

The announcement will likely come from Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office Friday.

Published reports say the plan is ready and that the United Center parking lot will serve as both a drive-thru and temporary walk-up site for vaccinations.

The goal would be to give out 8,000 shots per day.

Chicago’s top doctor Allison Arwady did not comment on the United Center’s role as a mass vaccination site, but says they’re always looking to expand options for where people can be vaccinated.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Prism Health Lab was selected to operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the city.

This means new mass vaccination sites can be expected in Chicago in the coming months.