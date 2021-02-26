CHICAGO (CBS)– The United Center could soon become a mass vaccination site.
The announcement will likely come from Governor J.B. Pritzker's office Friday.
Published reports say the plan is ready and that the United Center parking lot will serve as both a drive-thru and temporary walk-up site for vaccinations.
We’re hearing of plans to make the #UnitedCenter a mass vaccination site. That plan will likely be announced later today.
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) February 26, 2021
The goal would be to give out 8,000 shots per day.
Chicago’s top doctor Allison Arwady did not comment on the United Center’s role as a mass vaccination site, but says they’re always looking to expand options for where people can be vaccinated.
The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Prism Health Lab was selected to operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the city.
This means new mass vaccination sites can be expected in Chicago in the coming months.