CHICAGO (CBS) — At least seven people have been shot, two of them fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago. Two of the shooting victims were teenagers.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was visiting a friend in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. Friday, when he got into an argument with two other people in an apartment in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street.
The boy ran out of the apartment and down the street, and the two people he had been arguing with chased him down and shot him multiple times.
The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The two attackers were arrested and were being questioned by Area One detectives. No charges had been announced as of Saturday evening.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was sitting in his car at a gas station at the corner of 111th and State streets in Roseland, when someone in a white sedan shot him in the head.
The passenger in the victim's car then drove him to Roseland Community Hospital, and he was later transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- A 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road in the Woodlawn neighborhood. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was not available.
- A 20-year-old woman was walking outside the Lake Meadows apartment complex on the 500 block of East 33rd Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, when she heard several gunshots and realized she’d suffered a graze wound to her leg. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
- A 15-year-old boy was walking in the 5400 block of South Loomis Boulevard in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Friday, when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot in the leg. The victim told police he didn’t see the shooter, but believes they might have been in a passing car. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment.
- A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car around 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West 19th Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.
- A 51-year-old man was shot in the left knee around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood, when a shooter in a gold Toyota Camry got out of the car in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue and started shooting. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.