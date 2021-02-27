2 Killed, 5 Wounded In Chicago Weekend ShootingsAt least seven people have been shot, two of them fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago. Two of the shooting victims were teenagers.

Celebrating Black History Makers: Liz Abunaw Is Working To Conquer Food Inequality With Forty Acres Fresh MarketLiz Abunaw has always had a passion for food. Abunaw was at General Mills for a decade, and later at Microsoft. A corporate reorganization and layoff led her to focus on her first love and something more – the issue of food inequality in Chicago.

Chicago Weather: Rounding Out The Warmest Weekend Of The WinterAfter a mild, beautiful Saturday, some showers or drizzle are possible late tonight after midnight, ahead of another warm and mostly sunny day tomorrow.

Carjacker Steals Car With Two Children Inside From South Shore Gas StationPolice said a 40-year-old woman left the keys in her car when she got out at a gas station at 75th and Yates around 5:30 p.m. That's when someone hopped into the Malibu and took off, her son and daughter still inside.