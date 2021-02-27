CHICAGO (CBS) — After a little rain and even a snowflake or two overnight, a nice Saturday of weather is in store for the Chicago area. Temperatures will climb to 50 degrees — 10 degrees above the norm — with sunshine.
There is a chance of rain with mild overnight conditions Saturday night, but Sunday brings warm conditions.
Morning clouds could be accompanied by a sprinkle or two, followed by breezy sunshine.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 50
Saturday night: Chance of rain. LOW: 38
Sunday: An early morning sprinkle is possible. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Winds gust to 30 mph. HIGH: 50