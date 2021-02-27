CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 34 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,185,447, including 20,494 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 81,668 tests for a total of 18,069,753.
As of Friday night, 1,353 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 312 were in intensive care and 160 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 20 to 26 is 2.4%, according to IDPH. That's the lowest it's been since late June. And Illinois's average case positivity rate has now been below 3% for 13 days in a row, the longest such stretch since late June and early July.
Friday a total of 83,048 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Illinois, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the state to 2,626,668, including 312,513 for longterm care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered in the state is 69,736. The total number of vaccine doses delivered and allocated to Illinois is 3,183,805.