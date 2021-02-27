CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 897 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 27 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 660,942 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,125, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 431 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.READ MORE: Arrest Warrant Issued For Qinxuan Pan In Murder Of Kevin Jiang, Yale Grad Student With Chicago Ties
So far 3,112,174 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,106,426 on Friday. A total of 7,989,954 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.READ MORE: Outbound Kennedy Expressway Entrance Ramps Closed From Armitage To Irving Park Due To Montrose Bridge Construction
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 60 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny, Warm Weekend With Temperatures Reaching 50
As of Saturday, 981,769 people in the state have received a first dose of vaccine, and 552,241 are fully vaccinated.