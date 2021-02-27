Illini Win 74-69 As Wisconsin’s Trice-Led Rally Falls ShortKofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois topped No. 23 Wisconsin 74-69 on Saturday, completing its first sweep of the regular-season series since 2005.

No. 3 Michigan Continues To Roll With 73-57 Win At IndianaThe Wolverines have won seven straight and are 5-0 since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause. They’ve also won eight straight over Indiana, three in Bloomington, and it didn’t take Michigan long to break this one open.

Deja McClendon On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'We Really Want To See This Grow'A new women's professional volleyball league is coming to CBS Sports Network this weekend. Deja McClendon shares what it means to influence the next generation of young girls in her sport.

Cockburn Scores 24 As No. 5 Illini Top NebraskaKofi Cockburn scored 24 points, freshman Adam Miller added 18 and No. 5 Illinois beat Nebraska on Thursday night.

Buie, Northwestern Rally Past Minnesota in 2nd Half, End 13-Game Losing StreakBoo Buie scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, sparking Northwestern to rally past Minnesota on Thursday night.

Kane's 399th Goal Pushes Blackhawks Past Blue JacketsThe Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series.