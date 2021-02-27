By Tammie Souza
(CHICAGO) — Can you smell it? Spring is in the air, meteorological spring that is. It begins Monday March 1, 2021. Not to be confused with astronomical spring, which begins Saturday March 20 at 4:37 a.m. for Chicago.
The difference? Meteorological spring is based on calendar months tied to a particular season. In this case March, April and May. Astronomical spring, also known as the Vernal Equinox, marks one of two dates each year when the sun is directly above the equator creating equal hours of daylight and darkness across the globe.
Monday may start with a winter-like chill, but the remainder of this first week of meteorological spring will usher in 40s and the first 50s of the year for much of Chicagoland. A welcome break from winter and nice preview of spring.
Oh, if you’re tired of these early sunsets then get ready to spring ahead. Daylight Saving Time begins in less than two weeks, on Sunday March 14. Get ready to move those clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night and locate fresh batteries for your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.