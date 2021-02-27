CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were wounded in a shooting Friday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Illinois State Police said two vehicles were hit by gunfire on Interstate 290 near Pulaski around 8:20 p.m.
The driver of one car, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital but expected to survive. His 24-year-old passenger was not wounded.
A 44-year-old woman from the second car took herself to the hospital and is also expected to be okay.
All eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower were closed near Pulaski for more than three hours as police investigated.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.
Illinois State Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
Just this year there have been nearly 40 shootings reported on Chicago area expressways.