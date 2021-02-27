CHICAGO (CBS) — Two children were shot Saturday afternoon in west suburban Forest Park, and three suspects were in custody.
Police said the two children were shot shortly after 3 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at Madison Street and Lathrop Avenue. A caregiver took them to the hospital, where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Three suspects were in custody Saturday night, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at 708-366-2425 or send an email to Detectives@ForestPark.Net.