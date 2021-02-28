CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 20 people have been shot, five of them fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago. Three of the shooting victims were under age 18.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was visiting a friend in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. Friday, when he got into an argument with two other people in an apartment in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street.

The boy ran out of the apartment and down the street, and the two people he had been arguing with chased him down and shot him multiple times.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The two attackers were arrested and were being questioned by Area One detectives. No charges had been announced as of Saturday evening.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was sitting in his car at a gas station at the corner of 111th and State streets in Roseland, when someone in a white sedan shot him in the head.

The passenger in the victim’s car then drove him to Roseland Community Hospital, and he was later transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

One man was killed and another was wounded at 12:17 a.m. Sunday in the 0-99 block of East 91st Street in the West Chesterfield neighborhood. Police said the men were outside when several other men shot them following a quarrel. One man was shot in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other, 29, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso.

At 3:55 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed in the 9100 block of South Emerald Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood. The 32-year-old man was found outside a home with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 11:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue in North Austin with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:

A 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road in the Woodlawn neighborhood. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was not available.

A 20-year-old woman was walking outside the Lake Meadows apartment complex on the 500 block of East 33 rd Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, when she heard several gunshots and realized she’d suffered a graze wound to her leg. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, when she heard several gunshots and realized she’d suffered a graze wound to her leg. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. A 15-year-old boy was walking in the 5400 block of South Loomis Boulevard in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Friday, when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot in the leg. The victim told police he didn’t see the shooter, but believes they might have been in a passing car. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car around 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West 19 th Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. A 51-year-old man was shot in the left knee around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood, when a shooter in a gold Toyota Camry got out of the car in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue and started shooting. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

An 18-year-old man was with a group of people in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue in Chatham shortly before 9 p.m., when someone shot him in the back. Police said he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. Further details were not available, because witnesses were not cooperating with detectives.

At 11:26 p.m. Saturday, a 46-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when someone in a group of five or six people shot him in the face and shoulder, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 1:28 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Avalon Highlands neighborhood. The man was walking when another man dressed all in black came up and shot him in the arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At 4:04 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was standing outside in the 7400 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood when he was shot in the arm. He did not see the assailants or where they came from. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

At 4:18 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was driving in the 7700 block of South Loomis Boulevard in Auburn Gresham when someone in a black vehicle shot him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

At 6:21 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were shot in the mouth and hand in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard in Lawndale. The shooting happened after a quarrel. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 12:40 p.m. Sunday, a 48-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 200 block of West 38th Street in the Wentworth Gardens development. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a gunshot wound to the back.

At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 1700 block of North Mayfield Avenue in North Austin. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Also this weekend, a 21-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder by bullet fragments in the 8100 block of South Halsted Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. She was in a car being driven by her boyfriend when someone fired shots from a gray Audi. The woman was taken to OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was stabbed and wounded early Sunday morning near the London House at Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue downtown. He got into a quarrel on the street with a group of people when another man stabbed in four times in the hip and leg with an unknown object. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Several shots were also fired.