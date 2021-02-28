CHICAGO (CBS) — During Black History Month, CBS 2 has been looking at people making a difference in their communities. This includes Bronzeville online business owner LaTrina Spaulding and her company called Chicago Culture.
The company creates apparel celebrating neighborhood pride: everything from hoodies and crop tops to hats and face masks. They all have various sayings and Chicago neighborhoods on them.
This month Spaulding is giving back to young people in the city she loves.
"I grew up on the West Side. I lived in Austin, Chatham, so I definitely have pride for the city," Spaulding said.
This month, 20% of profits from the Black history inspired collection will be donated to Z Summit.

“We have partnered with Z Summit. Z Summit is an amazing organization that does career exploration with our youth and so being able to partner with them is an amazing opportunity,” she said. ]