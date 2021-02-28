DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Tim McGill, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clearing and blustery Sunday night with lows dropping into the lower to middle 20s.

Gusts over 35 mph are possible.

READ MORE: Shots Fired At Police In North Austin

Monday is start of meteorological spring and it will start off just a bit below average with 30s for highs.

READ MORE: Ed's Driveway: Ford Mustang Mach-E
At A Glance: 02.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The rest of the week will be above average with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week with 50s returning.

High Temperatures: 02.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

But it will be cooler along the lakefront Thursday through Sunday though.

MORE NEWS: SUV Crashes Into Jefferson Park Home, Landing In Basement; Driver Hospitalized

It will be dry all week.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff