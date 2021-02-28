CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clearing and blustery Sunday night with lows dropping into the lower to middle 20s.
Gusts over 35 mph are possible.
Monday is start of meteorological spring and it will start off just a bit below average with 30s for highs.
The rest of the week will be above average with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week with 50s returning.
But it will be cooler along the lakefront Thursday through Sunday though.
It will be dry all week.