Surging Red Wings Beat Blackhawks 5-3 For 2nd Straight WinChicago standout Patrick Kane managed five shots, but failed to score in his first game chasing his 400th career goal.

No. 21 Loyola Beats Southern Illinois 65-58 In OvertimeThe Ramblers (21-4, 16-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference) closed the regular season by winning 14 of 15 games. Loyola has won at least a share of the conference title in three of the last four years.

Southern Illinois Salukis End North Dakota State’s 39-Game Winning Streak

Illini Win 74-69 As Wisconsin’s Trice-Led Rally Falls ShortKofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois topped No. 23 Wisconsin 74-69 on Saturday, completing its first sweep of the regular-season series since 2005.

No. 3 Michigan Continues To Roll With 73-57 Win At IndianaThe Wolverines have won seven straight and are 5-0 since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause. They’ve also won eight straight over Indiana, three in Bloomington, and it didn’t take Michigan long to break this one open.

Deja McClendon On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'We Really Want To See This Grow'A new women's professional volleyball league is coming to CBS Sports Network this weekend. Deja McClendon shares what it means to influence the next generation of young girls in her sport.