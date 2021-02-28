CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm air is moving into northern Illinois and has been a little late in its arrival. This means a Sunday morning that becomes gloomy with drizzle and fog. There could be showers and maybe even a thundershower well south of Chicago.
This gloomy weather is brought by the warm, moist air that is aided by the melting snowpack. Sunday will be mild with temperatures in the low 50s near O'Hare International Airport and well into the 50s in south suburban areas.
Conditions will be breezy with gusts up to 35 mph. South winds will turn west in the afternoon as a cold front moves in.
The cold air that slides in later Sunday sends temperatures plummeting to a level that’s a bit below the norm for this time of year, in the middle and upper 30s for Monday, but they will recover nicely by midweek.
Monday is the start of March and the beginning of meteorological spring. Astronomical spring arrives on Saturday, March 20.
Forecast:
Sunday: Morning drizzle and fog. Breezy. HIGH: 52
Sunday night: Clearing skies. LOW: 25
Monday: Mostly sunny and colder. HIGH: 38