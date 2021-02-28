CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,186,696, including 20,516 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 66,500 tests for a total of 18,136,253.
As of Saturday night, 1,265 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 303 were in intensive care and 150 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27 is 2.4%
Saturday 79,266 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the state, brining the total number of vaccines administered to 2,705,934, including 315,416 for longterm care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,140 doses. So far, the total number of vaccine doses delivered and allocated to the state is 3,183,805.