CHICAGO (CBS) — Here is a good update to a story we brought you last week.

A well-known Chicago political and consultant who highlighted the struggle to find a COVID-19 vaccine now finally has it.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Sunday, Delmarie Cobb hopes others learn from her experience.

Cobb walked with a little more pep in her step on Sunday

“Oh, I’m so happy,” she said.

She was the feeling of victory, and also relief, over finally getting her shot at a shot.

“My arm’s a little sore,” Cobb said. “I feel it.”

But nothing compares to the pain of trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra met Cobb last week – struggling to book an appointment online and highlighting age and racial disparities over the shot in Chicago.

(“People were coming out from the suburbs to the city. They were coming from the North Shore and Gold Coast to communities of color probably that they’ve never ever been in,” Cobb said last week. “It becomes a game, almost, of who can you capture to get the shot?”

But when people saw her story, they reached out with seven invitations.

One of them was a 14-year-old helping connect seniors through an online portal called Chicago Vaccine Angels.

But Cobb, a Bronzeville resident, chose to go to the House of Hope church on the South Side. A Pastor in her community reached out and offered an accessible avenue.

“And that’s what I was saying always needed to happen,” Cobb said. “You know, if people are not coming to you, then you’ve got to find a way to go to the people.”

Cobb the hope that those in her community will follow her footsteps.

Cobb will have her next shot in March. Walgreens helped administer the doses at House of Hope.

If you’re looking for help getting a vaccine, send an email to VaccineHunter@gmail.com with your name and location. If you’re looking to give help and volunteer, send an email to VaccineHunter@gmail.com and write “Volunteer” in the subject line.

Here are some links to help you make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine: (We have to caution you, it may be difficult to find an available shot in the near future and near your home, but we did want to share all these links in one place to perhaps make it easier for you.)

Wal-Mart | Walgreens | CVS | Jewel-Osco | Kroger | Mariano’s | Meijer | Zocdoc | Hy-Vee | Illinois Health Department | Indiana Health Department