MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs will play their first Cactus League game on Monday against the new-look San Diego Padres.
Reliever Kyle Ryan is off the COVID list and has joined the team – but they aren’t saying if he’ll be ready for the season opener.
Cubs Manager David Ross said it is starting to feel a little more normal with games beginning.
“It gives us a lot of freedom to space out. The guys are still getting lots of work in in the weight room and in the cages and in the labs, and there’s real work being done without kind of makeshift stations,” Ross said. “It definitely is nice to be here and be outside and to get to start games tomorrow, and it sounds like we’ll have fans, so all those things are exciting.”