CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 736 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 17 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 661,673 and the total number of deaths to 12,142, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 431 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.READ MORE: SUV Crashes Into Jefferson Park Home, Landing In Basement; Driver Hospitalized
So far, , 3,117,201 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,112,174 on Saturday. A total of 8,021,430 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Illinois: Officials Report 1,249 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 22 Additional Deaths
Hoosiers 60 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Sunday, 992,727 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 565,722 are fully vaccinated.MORE NEWS: Saint Sabina Plans To Withhold Monthly Assessments From Archdiocese Of Chicago Until Conclusion Of Investigation In Father Michael Pfeger
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.