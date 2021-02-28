CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium is enlisting the help of restaurants to keep plastic out of the Great Lakes.
Researchers said some 22 million pounds of plastic end up in the Great Lakes every year – about half of it through Lake Michigan.READ MORE: 5 Killed, 18 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings
Plastic pollution harms fish and birds.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Colder And Blustery Sunday Night
Restaurants signing onto the Shedd’s efforts must commit to reevaluating how they use their plastic and consider alternatives.MORE NEWS: Outbound Kennedy Expressway Ramp To Montrose Avenue Reopens Monday
Diners can do their part by skipping plastic utensils as much as possible – or to reuse them along with other single-use plastic items.