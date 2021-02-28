DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:North Austin, North Avenue, Shots Fired At Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone fired shots at police early Sunday in the North Austin neighborhood.

At 3:06 a.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of West North Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, and were fired upon by one or more people after entering a courtyard, police said.

READ MORE: Ed's Driveway: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Neither of the two officers at the scene was injured, and they did not return fire, police said.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Colder And Blustery Sunday Night

No injuries were reported, and no description of the suspects was available.

MORE NEWS: SUV Crashes Into Jefferson Park Home, Landing In Basement; Driver Hospitalized

Area Five detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff