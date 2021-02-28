CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone fired shots at police early Sunday in the North Austin neighborhood.
At 3:06 a.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of West North Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, and were fired upon by one or more people after entering a courtyard, police said.
Neither of the two officers at the scene was injured, and they did not return fire, police said.
No injuries were reported, and no description of the suspects was available.
Area Five detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.