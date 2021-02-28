GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — That first Cactus League game always feels good.

It has been a long time since there was this much excitement and hype before a White Sox Spring Training opener. Tim Anderson said the Sox are the best team in the American League – and he might be right.

For the first White Sox Spring Training game against the Milwaukee Brewers, limited fans were allowed at Camelback Ranch. Milwaukee fans probably enjoyed the game a little more.

During the top of the first, Keston Huira rocked a three-run homer off Mike Wright and it was 3-0 Brewers

Adam Engel delivered the Sox’ biggest play of the day – a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to make it 3-2. But it was all Brewers after that.

The White Sox lose their Cactus League opener, and Tony La Russa’s first spring training game as skipper for the Sox in 35 years, by a score of 7-2.

For his part, La Russa was just glad that fans were there to watch.

“If I stopped and tried to remember the number of players and coaches that mentioned the fact that there were people there, I’ll bet you I can get to two handfuls. That’s the way the game is supposed to be played,” La Russa said. “After what we went through last year, it’s a dramatic difference, and before the game, the guys all noticed it. They appreciated the fans being there.”