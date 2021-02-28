CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was recovering Sunday after being stabbed overnight downtown.
The stabbing happened outside the London House near Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue just before 3 a.m.
The 36-year-old man got into a quarrel on the street with a group of people when another man stabbed in four times in the hip and leg with an unknown object. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Someone also fired several shots, police said.
No one was in custody late Sunday.