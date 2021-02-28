DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:downtown, London House, Loop, stabbing, Wacker Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was recovering Sunday after being stabbed overnight downtown.

The stabbing happened outside the London House near Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue just before 3 a.m.

READ MORE: Outbound Kennedy Expressway Ramp To Montrose Avenue Reopens Monday

The 36-year-old man got into a quarrel on the street with a group of people when another man stabbed in four times in the hip and leg with an unknown object. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

READ MORE: Sen. Dick Durbin, Aldermen Put Pressure On USPS To Resolve Chicago Mail Delays

Someone also fired several shots, police said.

MORE NEWS: Saint Sabina Plans To Withhold Monthly Assessments From Archdiocese Of Chicago Until Conclusion Of Investigation On Father Michael Pfleger

No one was in custody late Sunday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff