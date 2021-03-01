DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Brookfield Zoo reopened Monday after closing during the pandemic.

The zoo will allow 25% of its normal capacity.

Visitors must make a reservation ahead of time and must remain socially distanced. They also must wear a mask at all times.

No indoor spaces will be open, with the exception of restrooms.

