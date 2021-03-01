CHICAGO (CBS)– Brookfield Zoo reopened Monday after closing during the pandemic.
The zoo will allow 25% of its normal capacity.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Some May See Even More Money From Potential Economic Relief Package
Visitors must make a reservation ahead of time and must remain socially distanced. They also must wear a mask at all times.READ MORE: Illinois Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Case Count Since July, Infection Rate Below 3% For More Than Two Weeks
No indoor spaces will be open, with the exception of restrooms.MORE NEWS: Remains Of 17-Year-Old Chicago Solider Identified In Korea, To Be Laid To Rest