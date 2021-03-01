CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officer James Daly died at the Town Hall (19th) District police station early Monday morning in an apparent suicide.

According to Chicago police, the incident took place at 850 W. Addison St. just before 3 a.m.

Sources said Monday was Daly’s last day at work, as he was retiring early at the age of 47. After roll call, he told his partner to get their radios and the keys to their squad car while he went to the bathroom.

When he didn’t return for some time, his partner, a woman, sent another officer into the bathroom to check on Daly, and that’s when he was found dead.

A death investigation is underway.

Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement:

“I was heartbroken upon learning of the passing of Officer James Daly. He was a respected and dedicated 21-year veteran, and a friend to many in the Chicago Police Department. Today, I mourn alongside everyone in the Department. His loss is deeply felt by me and his many colleagues with whom he worked for many years. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends who are now grieving over this unimaginable loss. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Monday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said while she doesn’t know what might have prompted Daly to take his own life, she said suicides have gone up across the city during the pandemic.

“The sad reality is that trauma and depression are with us all the time, and unfortunately that has been exacerbated through the pandemic for a host of reasons,” she said. “Unfortunately, we need to make sure that we destigmatize depression and trauma, that we emphasize for folks the array of resources that are available across the city.”

The mayor urged anyone who might be feeling suicidal to reach out for help.

“This pandemic has taken an incalculable toll, and particularly on people’s mental health. So we want to make sure that people reach out. Call 311. Call 911. There’s an array of services that we offer as a city to safeguard your privacy and your security,” she said.

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to a local crisis center.

This is a developing story.