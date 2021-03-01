DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be super-quiet with mild temps all week.

High pressure settles overhead Monday night, so winds relax. The low is 20.

Lows Tonight: 03.01.21

For Tuesday, it will be breezy with full sun and a high of 25. Gusty southwest winds will whip up to 15 to 25 mph.

Highs Tomorrow: 03.01.21

On Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 46.

The normal high is 40 degrees.

7 Day Forecast: 03.01.21

