CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be super-quiet with mild temps all week.
High pressure settles overhead Monday night, so winds relax. The low is 20.
For Tuesday, it will be breezy with full sun and a high of 25. Gusty southwest winds will whip up to 15 to 25 mph.
On Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 46.
The normal high is 40 degrees.