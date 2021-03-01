DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are warming up this week.

Monday will be slightly cooler with high temperatures near 36 degrees.

Slightly warmer-than-average temperatures are expected for the rest of the week highs in the 40s through the weekend.