CHICAGO (CBS)– In-person learning resumes for Kindergarten through 5th grade Chicago Public Schools students.
Students will have their temperature taken once they arrive at school. They must socially distance and wear masks at all times.
If a student shows COVID-19 symptoms at school, they will be sent to the school’s supervised care room until a parent can pick them up.
Before dropping kids off at school, parents need to complete the daily health screener thats includes questions about symptoms and recent travel.
CPS is utilizing a hybrid plan. Students will learn in-person two days a week and remain remote the other three days.
Teachers will be in school five days a week.
Parents still have the option for all remote learning.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson will provide an update later Monday morning.
In-person learning for 6th through 8th grade students begins next Monday.