CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a huge hit to Chicago’s economy.

The International Housewares Show at McCormick place cancels for a second year in row, because of COVID-19 concerns.

It’s one of the largest trade shows in Chicago, expected to bring in tens of thousands of people in August.

The group now hopes to return in March of next year.

It’s not the only large convention to pull up stakes for 2021.

The National Restaurant Association said it too will not return to Chicago this year for its annual event. Originally the show was to take place in May of this year.

“We understand and share in the disappointment of our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, and acknowledge the critical importance of the Show for foodservice industry. No matter what challenges our industry is facing, our goal is to continue to provide information, resources and connections that will help build the next era of business,” said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions.

The organization said it plans to return in May of 2022.

It said the show “developed an extensive collection of resources—including live Q&As with leading experts, panel discussions and webinars that deliver actionable insights—all available to the foodservice community free of charge.”