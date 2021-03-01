CHICAGO (CBS) —New video on social media is raising coronavirus concerns.

Dozens of mask-less people were packed into a nightclub in the western suburbs.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from Franklin Park where people in the music industry are calling the club out. CBS 2 has been getting complaints from citizens and concert promoters alike. The Cook County Department of Health said it is investigating.

It was advertised as the “Chi-Town TakeOver” at the Pure Nightclub on Saturday night. “Masks Required to Enter/ Limited Capacity” the invite said. But public videos tagging the venue showed a lot of people.

Few were actually wearing masks. And social distancing seemed quite difficult.

“I’m pretty appalled by it.”

Doctor Rachel Rubin of the Cook County Department of Public Health said it is investigating the gathering and the organizers will likely be sanctioned.

“We then pass it on to our legal team, and it gets sent to the state’s attorney and they review and decide whether they want to go on,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Senior Medical Officer, Cook County Department of Public Health. “Whether it’s a fine or taking them to court, basically.”

CBS 2 reached out to the promoter and the venue to talk about the decision to host the party and exactly what COVID-19 precautions were put in place.

But so far, so response.

It’s certainly not the only venue trying to stay afloat, albeit against state guidelines.

“How is this able to happen?”

Chicago concert promoter Eddie De Mouf said he understands it but there’s a reason he hasn’t been putting on large shows.

“What’s more important you tell me, Megan, your health? Your life? Or a couple of bucks. It’s a no brainer for me,” said De Mouf of Eddie De Mouf, Freestyle and House Music Chi. Entertainment.

And Pure Nightclub is far from alone.

Just last week, CBS 2 showed videos from a concert in Lombard.

On Monday, the village said Brauer House was issued a notice and the state of Illinois Liquor Control Commission and Illinois Department of Commerce are actively reviewing their business operations.

The concert promoter said she was “in and out” on Saturday night. There were temperature checks, masks required and a 50 person maximum.

When told the videos posted on social media contradicted what she was said, she said she had no interest in being interviewed.

Here is the statement the Village of Lombard sent to CBS 2 regarding the party at Brauer House:

The Village of Lombard has been working closely with the DuPage County Department of Public Health on regulatory compliance issues related to operations at Brauer House. Both agencies have engaged business ownership and management to communicate State COVID-19 mitigations and seek compliance with State regulations.

In light of continued business operations, including the release of video from a recent event which clearly depicted more than 50 persons gathered on the dance floor, many without proper face coverings, the health department and village have jointly issued a formal Notice of Facility Non-Compliance to Brauer House. Additionally, the State of Illinois Liquor Control Commission and Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity have been engaged and are actively reviewing business operations.

Per recent correspondence from Brauer House management to the Village of Lombard, County Health Department and the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, multiple events, including Brauer House Late Night Dance Party events, have been or are in the process of being cancelled.