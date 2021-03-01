CHICAGO (CBS)– Over 1 million Indiana residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since December, the Indiana Department of Health announced Monday.
According to health officials, 1,000,321 people have received at least one dose and 569,465 are fully vaccinated.
Residents 60 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.